43,334 Shares in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Purchased by Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC purchased a new position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 43,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,492,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of STZ. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Constellation Brands by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 6,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Constellation Brands by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 90,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,921,000 after acquiring an additional 2,674 shares in the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Constellation Brands by 85.1% during the 4th quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 53,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,814,000 after acquiring an additional 24,795 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC grew its holdings in Constellation Brands by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 7,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Constellation Brands by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 358,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,447,000 after acquiring an additional 3,544 shares in the last quarter. 71.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on STZ shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $218.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Atlantic Securities downgraded Constellation Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $196.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $220.00 to $244.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.38.

In other Constellation Brands news, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 6,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.78, for a total transaction of $1,395,786.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Judy Schmeling sold 5,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.51, for a total value of $1,163,597.62. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,042,358.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 15.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

STZ stock traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $223.90. 1,109,590 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,573,058. The company has a market cap of $43.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $215.44 and its 200 day moving average is $191.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $104.28 and a 12-month high of $240.76.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 12.35%. Constellation Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 8th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is currently 10.20%.

Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

