$48.10 Million in Sales Expected for MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) will report sales of $48.10 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for MidWestOne Financial Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $47.60 million and the highest is $48.60 million. MidWestOne Financial Group reported sales of $48.62 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, January 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MidWestOne Financial Group will report full-year sales of $191.80 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $189.80 million to $193.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $186.40 million, with estimates ranging from $183.80 million to $189.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover MidWestOne Financial Group.

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $47.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.45 million. MidWestOne Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 1.45%.

MOFG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. TheStreet downgraded MidWestOne Financial Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MidWestOne Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.17.

In related news, COO Len D. Devaisher purchased 2,000 shares of MidWestOne Financial Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.25 per share, for a total transaction of $48,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 130.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MidWestOne Financial Group during the third quarter valued at $36,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in MidWestOne Financial Group by 384.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,885 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $183,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.14% of the company’s stock.

MOFG stock opened at $26.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $428.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.91 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.09. MidWestOne Financial Group has a 1 year low of $15.25 and a 1 year high of $35.37.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. MidWestOne Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.88%.

MidWestOne Financial Group Company Profile

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MidWestOne Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, institutional customers, and government agencies in Iowa, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Florida, and Colorado. It offers deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit accounts, interest checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and time deposits.

