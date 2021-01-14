$526.45 Million in Sales Expected for KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) will report $526.45 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for KKR & Co. Inc.’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $556.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $496.20 million. KKR & Co. Inc. reported sales of $482.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, January 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will report full-year sales of $1.97 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.94 billion to $2.00 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.28 billion to $2.29 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for KKR & Co. Inc..

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The asset manager reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $573.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $481.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KKR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KKR & Co. Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded KKR & Co. Inc. from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. BidaskClub lowered KKR & Co. Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.15.

KKR opened at $41.20 on Thursday. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.55 and a 1-year high of $41.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.28 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.69 and a 200-day moving average of $36.50.

In other news, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.83, for a total transaction of $3,483,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 20,125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.04, for a total value of $2,214,555,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,370,600 shares of company stock valued at $2,223,442,672 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,769,148 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,056,611,000 after purchasing an additional 866,974 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.1% during the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,727,038 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $402,706,000 after purchasing an additional 132,602 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,996,363 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $343,275,000 after purchasing an additional 98,981 shares during the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 26.0% during the third quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 5,420,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $186,123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 2,238.8% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 4,540,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,706,000 after purchasing an additional 4,345,881 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

