$58.20 Million in Sales Expected for Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) will report $58.20 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Ambarella’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $58.99 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $58.00 million. Ambarella reported sales of $57.21 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Ambarella will report full-year sales of $219.04 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $218.80 million to $219.84 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $256.74 million, with estimates ranging from $250.00 million to $267.59 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Ambarella.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.04. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 12.74% and a negative net margin of 27.64%. The firm had revenue of $56.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.09 million.

AMBA has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ambarella from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Ambarella from $63.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ambarella from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Ambarella in a research note on Friday, September 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Ambarella from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Ambarella presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.36.

AMBA stock opened at $99.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of -56.47 and a beta of 1.49. Ambarella has a 12-month low of $36.02 and a 12-month high of $108.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.60.

In related news, CTO Leslie Kohn sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total value of $121,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 935,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,135,180. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher Day sold 1,367 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $106,626.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $836,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,303 shares of company stock valued at $8,208,586 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.69% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Ambarella in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in shares of Ambarella during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ambarella by 306.5% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in shares of Ambarella by 20.6% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in shares of Ambarella during the third quarter worth approximately $113,000. 72.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ambarella

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor processing solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD), video capture, analysis, sharing, and display worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, computer vision functionality, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

