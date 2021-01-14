$6.80 Million in Sales Expected for Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) to report sales of $6.80 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Editas Medicine’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $8.69 million. Editas Medicine reported sales of $12.28 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 44.6%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Editas Medicine will report full-year sales of $86.10 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $83.96 million to $90.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $31.61 million, with estimates ranging from $5.40 million to $91.25 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Editas Medicine.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $62.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.36 million. Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 26.74% and a negative net margin of 99.62%. Editas Medicine’s revenue was up 1532.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.66) EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on EDIT shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Editas Medicine from $30.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Editas Medicine from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Editas Medicine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Editas Medicine from $69.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Editas Medicine in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.43.

Shares of EDIT opened at $73.30 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.43. Editas Medicine has a 52 week low of $14.01 and a 52 week high of $99.95. The stock has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.13 and a beta of 1.83.

In other news, CFO Michelle Robertson sold 1,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.27, for a total transaction of $122,727.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,442,672.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles Albright sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $800,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,797,178.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,568 shares of company stock worth $2,005,327 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EDIT. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,670,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,412,000 after buying an additional 3,124,278 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 22.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,760,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,395,000 after buying an additional 1,048,440 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 10.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,498,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,282,000 after buying an additional 510,595 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine in the third quarter worth $5,504,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Editas Medicine by 8.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,077,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,223,000 after acquiring an additional 86,229 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

About Editas Medicine

Editas Medicine, Inc operates as a clinical stage genome editing company. The company focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. The company develops a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology, which includes CRISPR/Cas9, CRISPR/Cas12a, and engineered forms of both of these CRISPR systems to target genetically addressable diseases and therapeutic areas.

