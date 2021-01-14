6 Meridian Acquires 124,853 Shares of 6 Meridian Hedged Equity-Index Option Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:SIXH)

6 Meridian increased its stake in shares of 6 Meridian Hedged Equity-Index Option Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:SIXH) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,518,855 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 124,853 shares during the quarter. 6 Meridian Hedged Equity-Index Option Strategy ETF accounts for 19.0% of 6 Meridian’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. 6 Meridian owned 98.93% of 6 Meridian Hedged Equity-Index Option Strategy ETF worth $200,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SIXH traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $27.10. The company had a trading volume of 12,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,596. 6 Meridian Hedged Equity-Index Option Strategy ETF has a 52-week low of $24.86 and a 52-week high of $28.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.12.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for 6 Meridian Hedged Equity-Index Option Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 6 Meridian Hedged Equity-Index Option Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.