6 Meridian Cuts Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

6 Meridian decreased its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,660 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 976 shares during the period. 6 Meridian’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 82.5% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 365 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network raised its position in QUALCOMM by 96.4% in the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 377 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 31.4% in the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 381 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 50.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 384 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 112.8% in the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 432 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,526 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.48, for a total value of $787,344.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,242,911.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 73,220 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total value of $10,889,278.40. Following the sale, the president now owns 50,753 shares in the company, valued at $7,547,986.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 136,909 shares of company stock worth $20,502,275. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

QCOM stock traded up $3.72 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $161.14. The company had a trading volume of 585,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,877,996. The stock has a market cap of $182.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.42, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.34. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $58.00 and a 52 week high of $161.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $150.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.06.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The wireless technology company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.94 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 78.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. Analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on QCOM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $160.00 target price on QUALCOMM and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $106.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $154.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Standpoint Research downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.85.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

