6 Meridian Decreases Stock Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

6 Meridian decreased its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,962 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,088 shares during the quarter. 6 Meridian’s holdings in 3M were worth $2,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MMM. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in 3M by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 69,421 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $12,134,000 after buying an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of 3M by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 54,635 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $9,550,000 after purchasing an additional 11,914 shares in the last quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of 3M by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 31,748 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,549,000 after buying an additional 2,963 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in 3M by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 55,371 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,678,000 after purchasing an additional 8,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norway Savings Bank boosted its holdings in 3M by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 4,439 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey R. Lavers sold 6,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.09, for a total value of $1,070,227.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,831,553.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ivan K. Fong sold 15,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.62, for a total value of $2,601,901.26. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 47,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,266,081.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,052 shares of company stock worth $4,688,423 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MMM traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $166.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,377,029. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $173.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $165.46. 3M has a 52 week low of $114.04 and a 52 week high of $182.54. The company has a market capitalization of $96.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.17. 3M had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 44.77%. The company had revenue of $8.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.58 earnings per share. 3M’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that 3M will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Gordon Haskett upgraded 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of 3M from $179.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. TheStreet raised shares of 3M from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of 3M in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.00.

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

