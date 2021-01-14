6 Meridian Decreases Stock Holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

6 Meridian cut its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 290,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,626 shares during the period. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of 6 Meridian’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. 6 Meridian owned about 0.23% of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF worth $14,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 10,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 42,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,191,000 after acquiring an additional 4,239 shares during the last quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $620,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,319,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bank grew its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 88.9% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 4,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:LMBS traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $51.51. 12,198 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,185,536. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a one year low of $49.52 and a one year high of $52.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.57.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%.

