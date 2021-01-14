6 Meridian Has $12.49 Million Position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

6 Meridian cut its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 184,939 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,322 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Japan ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of 6 Meridian’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. 6 Meridian owned about 0.09% of iShares MSCI Japan ETF worth $12,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Choate Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $148,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,662 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF stock traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $69.90. The company had a trading volume of 278,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,266,579. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.47. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.61 and a fifty-two week high of $69.35.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

