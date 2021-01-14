6 Meridian Has $5.92 Million Holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

6 Meridian trimmed its holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,170 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 572 shares during the quarter. Biogen comprises 0.6% of 6 Meridian’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. 6 Meridian’s holdings in Biogen were worth $5,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in Biogen during the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 135 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its stake in Biogen by 113.2% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirova increased its stake in Biogen by 292.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mirova now owns 149 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Biogen alerts:

In related news, EVP Alfred Sandrock sold 1,500 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $525,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michel Vounatsos acquired 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $241.31 per share, with a total value of $748,061.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BIIB. Bank of America cut Biogen from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. DZ Bank raised shares of Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Biogen from $350.00 to $393.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Biogen from $342.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $306.13.

Shares of BIIB traded up $12.63 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $279.30. The stock had a trading volume of 63,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,394,459. Biogen Inc. has a 12-month low of $223.25 and a 12-month high of $374.99. The firm has a market cap of $42.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $247.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $268.08.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The biotechnology company reported $8.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.06 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 51.00% and a net margin of 35.63%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $9.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 33.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

Recommended Story: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB).

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.