6 Meridian Reduces Holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

6 Meridian lowered its holdings in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 119,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,234 shares during the period. MetLife makes up 0.5% of 6 Meridian’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. 6 Meridian’s holdings in MetLife were worth $5,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MET. Hexavest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MetLife in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in MetLife in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in shares of MetLife during the third quarter worth $28,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of MetLife during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, South State CORP. acquired a new position in shares of MetLife during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MET. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of MetLife in a research note on Sunday, December 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded MetLife from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $39.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. TheStreet raised MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of MetLife from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded MetLife from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $39.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. MetLife currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.82.

Shares of NYSE:MET traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $51.31. The stock had a trading volume of 245,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,782,697. MetLife, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.85 and a twelve month high of $53.28. The firm has a market cap of $46.18 billion, a PE ratio of 8.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.11.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.08. MetLife had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 8.82%. The company had revenue of $16.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MetLife announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Friday, December 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. MetLife’s payout ratio is 30.11%.

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

