6 Meridian Sells 1,595 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

6 Meridian reduced its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,738 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,595 shares during the quarter. 6 Meridian’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $3,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 67.1% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 8,579,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,192,485,000 after acquiring an additional 3,446,672 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 171.9% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,722,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,099,000 after purchasing an additional 2,353,200 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 8.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,587,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,820,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737,306 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 687.9% in the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 927,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,861,000 after buying an additional 810,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 2.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,380,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,222,562,000 after buying an additional 799,059 shares during the last quarter. 62.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on PG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $156.00 target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Procter & Gamble currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.08.

Shares of NYSE:PG traded down $1.92 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $135.34. The stock had a trading volume of 225,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,527,671. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.93. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $94.34 and a twelve month high of $146.92. The firm has a market cap of $335.59 billion, a PE ratio of 26.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $19.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.38 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 29.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.7907 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.72%.

In other news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 306,567 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.31, for a total transaction of $42,094,714.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total value of $4,327,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 301,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,559,884.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 663,635 shares of company stock valued at $93,052,467. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About The Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

