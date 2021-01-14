6 Meridian Sells 17,517 Shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA)

6 Meridian cut its holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 230,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,517 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF makes up 1.1% of 6 Meridian’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. 6 Meridian owned 0.42% of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF worth $11,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 137.3% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 14,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 8,177 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 112.4% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 43,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,166,000 after purchasing an additional 22,801 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 862.6% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 214,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,818,000 after purchasing an additional 192,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 6.0% in the third quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 103,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,194,000 after buying an additional 5,811 shares during the period.

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $50.44. The stock had a trading volume of 800 shares, compared to its average volume of 501,332. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a twelve month low of $45.68 and a twelve month high of $50.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.40.

