6 Meridian Sells 28,092 Shares of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GSST)

6 Meridian trimmed its stake in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GSST) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 366,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,092 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF comprises about 1.8% of 6 Meridian’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. 6 Meridian’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF were worth $18,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, Probity Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $270,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA GSST traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $50.79. 7,502 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 101,901. Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $48.42 and a 52-week high of $52.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.79 and a 200-day moving average of $50.72.

