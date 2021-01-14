6 Meridian Sells 3,013 Shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY)

6 Meridian cut its position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,013 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of 6 Meridian’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. 6 Meridian owned approximately 0.10% of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF worth $7,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 150.2% during the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,026 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the third quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $105,000.

NYSEARCA:EWY traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $95.26. The company had a trading volume of 295,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,837,015. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a 1 year low of $38.26 and a 1 year high of $96.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.64.

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

