6 Meridian Sells 3,208 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

6 Meridian cut its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,741 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 3,208 shares during the quarter. Target makes up 0.8% of 6 Meridian’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. 6 Meridian’s holdings in Target were worth $8,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of Target by 7.1% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 41,273 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,497,000 after purchasing an additional 2,729 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Target by 11.4% during the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,355 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,205,000 after buying an additional 2,085 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,691 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC grew its position in shares of Target by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 8,086 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,273,000 after buying an additional 1,770 shares during the period. Finally, Perennial Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Target in the 3rd quarter worth about $238,000. Institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Target from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Target from $194.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Target from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, MKM Partners upgraded shares of Target from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $127.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Target presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.32.

In other news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 1,220 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.50, for a total transaction of $206,790.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TGT stock traded up $0.97 during trading on Thursday, hitting $197.79. 191,360 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,578,399. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.57, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.85. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $90.17 and a 1 year high of $199.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $177.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.66.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $1.19. Target had a return on equity of 30.25% and a net margin of 4.16%. The business had revenue of $22.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.91 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.57%.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

Recommended Story: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.