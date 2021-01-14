6 Meridian Sells 35,768 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VPL)

6 Meridian cut its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VPL) by 22.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,768 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Pacific Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 0.9% of 6 Meridian’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. 6 Meridian owned about 0.20% of Vanguard FTSE Pacific Index Fund ETF Shares worth $9,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VPL. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth about $102,000.

NYSEARCA VPL traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $82.92. 31,014 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,152,079. The business’s 50-day moving average is $78.74 and its 200-day moving average is $70.76. Vanguard FTSE Pacific Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $48.00 and a twelve month high of $82.71.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

