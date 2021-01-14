6 Meridian Sells 4,171 Shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT)

6 Meridian decreased its position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,839 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,171 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of 6 Meridian’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. 6 Meridian owned about 0.11% of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF worth $6,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Astor Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC now owns 5,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 1,763 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,511,000. Colony Group LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Finally, Sentinel Trust Co. LBA purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the third quarter valued at $2,398,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA EWT traded up $0.83 during trading on Thursday, reaching $58.24. The company had a trading volume of 901,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,512,533. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a 12-month low of $29.15 and a 12-month high of $57.66. The business’s 50-day moving average is $52.53 and its 200 day moving average is $46.94.

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

