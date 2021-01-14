$653.97 Million in Sales Expected for Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) will report $653.97 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Donaldson’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $652.14 million and the highest is $656.60 million. Donaldson posted sales of $662.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, March 4th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Donaldson will report full year sales of $2.65 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.61 billion to $2.70 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.80 billion to $3.03 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Donaldson.
Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $636.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.20 million. Donaldson had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 25.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DCI shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Donaldson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Donaldson from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Donaldson in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Donaldson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Donaldson currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.40.
In other Donaldson news, SVP Thomas R. Scalf sold 1,000 shares of Donaldson stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.41, for a total value of $54,410.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,337,724.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DCI. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Donaldson by 71.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 4,809 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Donaldson by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 39,474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Donaldson by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 321,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,951,000 after buying an additional 53,205 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Donaldson in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,281,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Donaldson in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,513,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.21% of the company’s stock.
DCI opened at $59.32 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.73. The firm has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a PE ratio of 29.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.36. Donaldson has a twelve month low of $31.08 and a twelve month high of $60.12.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 7th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 4th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Donaldson’s payout ratio is 42.00%.
About Donaldson
Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, exhaust and emissions systems and sensors, indicators, and monitoring systems.
