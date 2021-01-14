$810.76 Million in Sales Expected for LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) This Quarter

Brokerages expect LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) to report sales of $810.76 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for LGI Homes’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $874.00 million and the lowest is $747.52 million. LGI Homes posted sales of $605.65 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 33.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that LGI Homes will report full-year sales of $2.28 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.22 billion to $2.34 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.53 billion to $2.55 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow LGI Homes.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $534.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.10 million. LGI Homes had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 24.77%. LGI Homes’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on LGIH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of LGI Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $129.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of LGI Homes in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of LGI Homes from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of LGI Homes from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.86.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,422,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $125,261,000 after purchasing an additional 62,704 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in LGI Homes by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 827,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,079,000 after acquiring an additional 21,770 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in LGI Homes by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 762,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,577,000 after acquiring an additional 16,296 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in LGI Homes by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 165,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,187,000 after acquiring an additional 2,571 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in LGI Homes by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 96,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,219,000 after acquiring an additional 15,055 shares during the period. 80.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LGI Homes stock opened at $98.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 12.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $107.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.59. LGI Homes has a 52 week low of $33.00 and a 52 week high of $132.98.

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes in the United States. It offers entry-level homes, such as detached and attached homes, and move-up homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. As of March 31, 2020, it owned 113 communities. The company serves in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, Colorado, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, Nevada, and West Virginia.

