8X8 PROTOCOL Market Capitalization Achieves $2.05 Million (EXE)

8X8 PROTOCOL (CURRENCY:EXE) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 14th. 8X8 PROTOCOL has a market cap of $2.05 million and approximately $462,625.00 worth of 8X8 PROTOCOL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 8X8 PROTOCOL token can currently be bought for about $0.0066 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, 8X8 PROTOCOL has traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000089 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000331 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001438 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000872 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000465 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000174 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000021 BTC.

8X8 PROTOCOL (CRYPTO:EXE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 27th, 2014. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s total supply is 880,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 310,000,000 tokens. The official message board for 8X8 PROTOCOL is medium.com/8×8-protocol. The official website for 8X8 PROTOCOL is 8x8protocol.io.

8X8 PROTOCOL can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 8X8 PROTOCOL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 8X8 PROTOCOL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 8X8 PROTOCOL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

