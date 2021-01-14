908 Devices Inc. to Post FY2020 Earnings of ($0.52) Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts (NASDAQ:MASS)

908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS) – Analysts at SVB Leerink issued their FY2020 earnings estimates for 908 Devices in a report issued on Tuesday, January 12th. SVB Leerink analyst P. Souda expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.52) per share for the year. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for 908 Devices’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.21) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

MASS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cowen began coverage on shares of 908 Devices in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of 908 Devices in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of 908 Devices in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

908 Devices stock opened at $57.59 on Thursday. 908 Devices has a one year low of $43.25 and a one year high of $74.00.

In other news, major shareholder Venture Fund Vii L.P. Arch bought 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.00 per share, for a total transaction of $6,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director E Kevin Hrusovsky bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.00 per share, with a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 193,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,863,520. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 355,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,100,000 over the last quarter.

