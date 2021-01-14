$911.97 Million in Sales Expected for Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) will announce $911.97 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Darling Ingredients’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $885.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $938.94 million. Darling Ingredients reported sales of $859.43 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Darling Ingredients will report full-year sales of $3.47 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.45 billion to $3.49 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.54 billion to $3.73 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Darling Ingredients.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.17. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 15.13%. The business had revenue of $850.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $852.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. Darling Ingredients’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DAR shares. Stephens started coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research note on Monday, September 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. CSFB began coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research report on Monday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $38.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $33.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.55.

In related news, EVP Der Velden Jan Van sold 13,275 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.34, for a total value of $628,438.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 117,710 shares in the company, valued at $5,572,391.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Rick A. Elrod sold 19,323 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.83, for a total transaction of $924,219.09. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 176,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,442,138.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 139,496 shares of company stock valued at $6,490,284 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.96% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 33.6% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 9.2% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 9,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 3.3% in the third quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DAR opened at $66.30 on Thursday. Darling Ingredients has a 1-year low of $10.25 and a 1-year high of $68.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $10.75 billion, a PE ratio of 22.47 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.46.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

