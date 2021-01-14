A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $12.34

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $12.34 and last traded at $12.33, with a volume of 246579 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.11.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.00.

The firm has a market cap of $49.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.87 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.37.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The transportation company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.37 billion. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S had a net margin of 3.88% and a return on equity of 5.59%. As a group, analysts forecast that A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AMKBY)

A.P. MÃ¸ller – MÃ¦rsk A/S operates as an integrated transport and logistics company worldwide. The company's Ocean segment engages in container shipping activities, including demurrage and detention, terminal handling, documentation services, container services, and container storage, as well as transhipment services under Maersk Line, Safmarine, Sealand Â- A Maersk Company, Hamburg SÃ¼d, and APM Terminal brands.

