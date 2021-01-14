Aavegotchi (GHST) Price Down 1.7% This Week

Aavegotchi (CURRENCY:GHST) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 14th. One Aavegotchi token can now be bought for $0.52 or 0.00001352 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Aavegotchi has traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar. Aavegotchi has a total market cap of $8.38 million and approximately $19.67 million worth of Aavegotchi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.82 or 0.00046183 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00005503 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $146.56 or 0.00379871 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0745 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.51 or 0.00037601 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,566.13 or 0.04059375 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002597 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00013470 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002592 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00013091 BTC.

Aavegotchi Profile

GHST is a token. It launched on September 14th, 2020. Aavegotchi’s total supply is 23,069,250 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,069,286 tokens. The official website for Aavegotchi is aavegotchi.com . Aavegotchi’s official Twitter account is @aavegotchi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Aavegotchi is medium.com/@aavegotchi

Buying and Selling Aavegotchi

Aavegotchi can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aavegotchi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aavegotchi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aavegotchi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

