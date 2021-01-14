AAX Token Price Hits $0.0544 (AAB)

AAX Token (CURRENCY:AAB) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 14th. One AAX Token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0544 or 0.00000138 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. AAX Token has a total market cap of $190,316.67 and approximately $1.14 million worth of AAX Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, AAX Token has traded up 17.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About AAX Token

AAX Token (AAB) is a token. AAX Token’s total supply is 25,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,500,005 tokens. AAX Token’s official Twitter account is @AAXExchange . AAX Token’s official website is aab.aax.com/en . The official message board for AAX Token is medium.com/aaxexchange

AAX Token Token Trading

AAX Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AAX Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AAX Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AAX Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

