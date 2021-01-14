Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Position Increased by Lavaca Capital LLC

Lavaca Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,733 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories accounts for 0.3% of Lavaca Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Lavaca Capital LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $2,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 66,579 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $7,290,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 25,549 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 439,938 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $48,169,000 after purchasing an additional 34,448 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,404 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment House LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 55,342 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $6,059,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. 72.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ABT opened at $112.15 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $61.61 and a one year high of $115.14.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 10.50%. The business had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.44%.

In related news, CFO Robert E. Funck sold 83,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.83, for a total transaction of $9,069,130.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 265,550 shares in the company, valued at $28,899,806.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Phebe N. Novakovic sold 4,790 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.28, for a total value of $513,871.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,695,366.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

ABT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Raymond James upped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $102.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $121.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Abbott Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.82.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. Its Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

