Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lowered its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 30.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 258,614 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 114,949 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories accounts for about 0.7% of Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $28,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the third quarter worth $29,000. Price Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 63.6% during the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 306 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 278.4% during the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 367 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 138.9% during the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 516 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. 72.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ABT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $121.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.82.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Phebe N. Novakovic sold 4,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.28, for a total value of $513,871.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,695,366.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Robert E. Funck sold 83,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.83, for a total value of $9,069,130.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 265,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,899,806.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ABT traded down $2.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $110.04. 4,178,329 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,028,765. The company has a market capitalization of $195.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.83. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $61.61 and a 1-year high of $115.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $108.58 and a 200 day moving average of $105.21.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.53 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 10.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. Its Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

