Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) Short Interest Up 65.4% in December

Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,250,000 shares, a growth of 65.4% from the December 15th total of 1,360,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,590,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ABEO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Abeona Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Abeona Therapeutics from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Abeona Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price (up from $2.00) on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Abeona Therapeutics from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.71.

NASDAQ ABEO traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.98. 3,600,688 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,159,180. Abeona Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.99 and a 52 week high of $4.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.09 million, a P/E ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.94.

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $7.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.00 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Abeona Therapeutics will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Paul Elliot Mann sold 17,079 shares of Abeona Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.59, for a total transaction of $27,155.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 772,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,228,922.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Todd Wider sold 33,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.49, for a total transaction of $50,475.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 920,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,371,181.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 102,800 shares of company stock worth $136,761 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 19.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Abeona Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $78,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Abeona Therapeutics by 327.4% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 95,295 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 73,000 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Abeona Therapeutics by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 36,462 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 4,123 shares during the last quarter. 36.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Abeona Therapeutics Company Profile

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

