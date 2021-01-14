Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) Stock Price Up 10.6%

Shares of Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) rose 10.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.01 and last traded at $1.98. Approximately 3,644,624 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 69% from the average daily volume of 2,159,180 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.79.

ABEO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Abeona Therapeutics from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Abeona Therapeutics from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective (up from $2.00) on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Abeona Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Abeona Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Abeona Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.71.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.09 million, a PE ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 1.69.

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $7.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.00 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Abeona Therapeutics Inc will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Abeona Therapeutics news, Director Todd Wider sold 33,876 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.49, for a total value of $50,475.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 920,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,371,181.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul Elliot Mann sold 17,079 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.59, for a total transaction of $27,155.61. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 772,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,228,922.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 102,800 shares of company stock valued at $136,761. Insiders own 19.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Abeona Therapeutics by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 119,162 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 28,420 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Abeona Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $385,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Abeona Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $78,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Abeona Therapeutics by 131.6% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 45,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 25,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Abeona Therapeutics by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 268,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $784,000 after acquiring an additional 19,948 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.47% of the company’s stock.

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

