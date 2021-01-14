Aberdeen Smaller Companies Income Trust (ASCI.L) (LON:ASCI) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Aberdeen Smaller Companies Income Trust (ASCI.L) (LON:ASCI)’s share price was down 0.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 316.06 ($4.13) and last traded at GBX 319 ($4.17). Approximately 8,011 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 19,247 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 320 ($4.18).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.45, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 300.31 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 272.88. The firm has a market capitalization of £70.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.31.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of GBX 2.06 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st. This represents a yield of 0.72%. Aberdeen Smaller Companies Income Trust (ASCI.L)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.29%.

Aberdeen Smaller Companies Income Trust PLC is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. The fund is managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

