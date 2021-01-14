Acacia Communications (ACIA) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Acacia Communications (NASDAQ: ACIA) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

1/12/2021 – Acacia Communications had its price target raised by analysts at Northland Securities from $65.00 to $90.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/12/2021 – Acacia Communications was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Acacia Communications, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures and markets communication equipments. The Company offers coherent optical interconnect products for cloud infrastructure operators and content and communication service providers. It operates primarily in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and the Asia Pacific region. Acacia Communications, Inc. is headquartered in Maynard, Massachusetts. “

1/12/2021 – Acacia Communications had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They now have a $110.00 price target on the stock.

1/11/2021 – Acacia Communications had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

1/8/2021 – Acacia Communications was upgraded by analysts at Craig Hallum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/30/2020 – Acacia Communications was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/18/2020 – Acacia Communications was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

12/8/2020 – Acacia Communications was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

11/16/2020 – Acacia Communications was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $77.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Acacia Communications, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures and markets communication equipments. The Company offers coherent optical interconnect products for cloud infrastructure operators and content and communication service providers. It operates primarily in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and the Asia Pacific region. Acacia Communications, Inc. is headquartered in Maynard, Massachusetts. “

ACIA opened at $86.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.37 and a beta of 0.78. Acacia Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.62 and a 12 month high of $86.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.99.

Acacia Communications (NASDAQ:ACIA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $158.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.28 million. Acacia Communications had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 11.85%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Acacia Communications, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acacia Communications during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its position in shares of Acacia Communications by 1,196.0% during the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 140,689 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,482,000 after acquiring an additional 129,833 shares in the last quarter. Twin Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Acacia Communications by 13.7% during the third quarter. Twin Securities Inc. now owns 86,979 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,862,000 after acquiring an additional 10,506 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Acacia Communications by 0.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 58,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,970,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acacia Communications during the third quarter worth about $969,000. 85.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Acacia Communications, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells high-speed coherent optical interconnect products in the United States, China, Germany, Thailand, and internationally. The company offers embedded and pluggable module products consisting of optical interconnect modules with transmission speeds ranging from 100 to 1,200 gigabits per second for use in long-haul, metro, and inter-data center markets.

