Acacia Communications (NASDAQ:ACIA) Cut to Neutral at Rosenblatt Securities

Acacia Communications (NASDAQ:ACIA) was downgraded by research analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ACIA. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Acacia Communications in a report on Monday. Northland Securities boosted their target price on Acacia Communications from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum raised shares of Acacia Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Acacia Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.33.

NASDAQ:ACIA traded up $27.54 during trading on Thursday, reaching $113.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 675,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,293,885. Acacia Communications has a 12 month low of $60.62 and a 12 month high of $86.98. The firm has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.80 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $72.32 and a 200-day moving average of $68.99.

Acacia Communications (NASDAQ:ACIA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $158.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.28 million. Acacia Communications had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 11.85%. Equities analysts forecast that Acacia Communications will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACIA. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Acacia Communications in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Acacia Communications during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in Acacia Communications during the first quarter worth $39,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Acacia Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Acacia Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. 85.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Acacia Communications Company Profile

Acacia Communications, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells high-speed coherent optical interconnect products in the United States, China, Germany, Thailand, and internationally. The company offers embedded and pluggable module products consisting of optical interconnect modules with transmission speeds ranging from 100 to 1,200 gigabits per second for use in long-haul, metro, and inter-data center markets.

