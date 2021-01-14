Acacia Communications (NASDAQ:ACIA) Trading 31.5% Higher

Shares of Acacia Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIA) traded up 31.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $114.73 and last traded at $113.64. 14,991,431 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 173% from the average session volume of 5,486,614 shares. The stock had previously closed at $86.45.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Northland Securities increased their target price on Acacia Communications from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Acacia Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Acacia Communications in a research note on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities cut Acacia Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded Acacia Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Acacia Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.33.

The company has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 71.80 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.99.

Acacia Communications (NASDAQ:ACIA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $158.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.28 million. Acacia Communications had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 12.56%. On average, research analysts predict that Acacia Communications, Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACIA. FMR LLC grew its stake in Acacia Communications by 9.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 513,183 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,431,000 after purchasing an additional 42,623 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Acacia Communications by 5.2% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,351 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Acacia Communications by 5.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 153,704 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,327,000 after acquiring an additional 8,393 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Acacia Communications by 1,114.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,387 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 3,108 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Acacia Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,053,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

About Acacia Communications (NASDAQ:ACIA)

Acacia Communications, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells high-speed coherent optical interconnect products in the United States, China, Germany, Thailand, and internationally. The company offers embedded and pluggable module products consisting of optical interconnect modules with transmission speeds ranging from 100 to 1,200 gigabits per second for use in long-haul, metro, and inter-data center markets.

