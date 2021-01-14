Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Holdings Cut by Cullinan Associates Inc.

Cullinan Associates Inc. lowered its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,404 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 472 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $11,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ACN. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in shares of Accenture by 48.9% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the 3rd quarter worth $2,059,000. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Fiduciary Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. 70.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush increased their target price on Accenture from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. 140166 lowered Accenture from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Bank of America upgraded Accenture from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $261.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Accenture from $236.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Accenture from $263.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $248.07.

In other Accenture news, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 1,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.59, for a total value of $425,899.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,225 shares in the company, valued at $2,818,962.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Chairman David Rowland sold 10,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.30, for a total value of $2,508,083.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 25,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,771,481. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,731,766 shares of company stock valued at $158,408,073. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACN stock traded down $2.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $255.00. 2,253,220 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,077,313. Accenture plc has a one year low of $137.15 and a one year high of $271.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $255.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $235.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.08.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $11.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.36 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 29.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 13th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.18%.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

