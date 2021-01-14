Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Sold by Ardevora Asset Management LLP

Ardevora Asset Management LLP lessened its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 239,002 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Accenture makes up about 1.0% of Ardevora Asset Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Ardevora Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Accenture were worth $62,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,800,000. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in Accenture by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,288 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $859,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Polar Capital LLP boosted its stake in Accenture by 82.6% during the third quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 102,828 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $23,238,000 after buying an additional 46,503 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 43,944 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $11,479,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 6,604 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman David Rowland sold 10,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.30, for a total value of $2,508,083.40. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 25,170 shares in the company, valued at $5,771,481. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 1,657 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.79, for a total transaction of $432,129.03. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 179,548 shares in the company, valued at $46,824,322.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,731,766 shares of company stock worth $158,408,073 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Accenture from $247.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $222.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Accenture from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Accenture in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Accenture from $265.00 to $303.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $248.07.

Accenture stock traded down $2.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $254.98. 116,401 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,055,328. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $137.15 and a 12-month high of $271.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $255.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $235.45. The company has a market capitalization of $168.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.66, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.08.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.12. Accenture had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 29.32%. The firm had revenue of $11.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.09 earnings per share. Accenture’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 14th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 13th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.18%.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

