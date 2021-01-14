Access Financial Services Inc. Acquires New Stake in Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT)

Access Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 252,720 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,175,000. Access Financial Services Inc. owned about 0.24% of Putnam Premier Income Trust at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PPT. Shaker Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,285,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,619,351 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,206,000 after acquiring an additional 199,955 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $661,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust by 115.9% in the 3rd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 239,569 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 128,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust by 54.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 261,375 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 92,096 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PPT traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $4.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 543,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 444,193. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.61. Putnam Premier Income Trust has a 1 year low of $3.50 and a 1 year high of $5.73.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.026 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.75%.

Putnam Premier Income Trust Company Profile

Putnam Premier Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-grade and high-yield bonds with an average credit quality of BBB by S&P Corporation.

