Access Financial Services Inc. Cuts Holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Access Financial Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) by 14.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 100 ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Access Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Access Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $1,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the third quarter valued at $625,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 18,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,163,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 6,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 2,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motco boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 65.1% during the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of OEF stock traded down $0.95 on Thursday, reaching $172.72. 302,327 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 269,503. The company has a 50-day moving average of $169.74 and a 200-day moving average of $159.07. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a one year low of $101.87 and a one year high of $174.58.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

