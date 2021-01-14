Access Financial Services Inc. Has $1.10 Million Stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Access Financial Services Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 18.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,365 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,274 shares during the quarter. Access Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $1,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 70,243 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,974,000 after buying an additional 9,577 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 39,665 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,244,000 after buying an additional 6,431 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 58.2% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,239 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 3,032 shares during the last quarter. Fruth Investment Management boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 18,938 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 170.2% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 15,418 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $872,000 after acquiring an additional 9,712 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.55% of the company’s stock.

VLO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. CSFB reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $78.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Valero Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Valero Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.07.

In related news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total transaction of $180,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of VLO stock traded up $2.57 during trading on Thursday, reaching $60.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,385,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,881,933. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $57.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $24.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.27 and a beta of 1.89. Valero Energy Co. has a one year low of $31.00 and a one year high of $94.85.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.35) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $15.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.79 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 5.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post -3.26 EPS for the current year.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and Renewable Diesel. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

