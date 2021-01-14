Access Financial Services Inc. Has $2.08 Million Stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Access Financial Services Inc. decreased its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,304 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 962 shares during the period. Becton, Dickinson and comprises 1.0% of Access Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Access Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $2,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,360,686 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,957,540,000 after purchasing an additional 3,253,254 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 3.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,378,911 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,974,444,000 after acquiring an additional 618,563 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 5.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,584,726 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,764,816,000 after acquiring an additional 382,899 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 1,089.1% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 354,075 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $84,720,000 after acquiring an additional 324,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 37.2% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,099,922 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $255,930,000 after acquiring an additional 298,179 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BDX traded down $5.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $257.77. 1,369,350 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,328,973. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.42, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $245.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $245.62. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a twelve month low of $197.75 and a twelve month high of $286.72.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 5.11%. Becton, Dickinson and’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.31 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 10th were issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 9th. This is an increase from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.55%.

BDX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised Becton, Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $262.00 to $297.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James cut their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 12th. TheStreet lowered Becton, Dickinson and from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Becton, Dickinson and from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Becton, Dickinson and has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $280.71.

In other news, EVP Roland Goette sold 930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.10, for a total value of $213,993.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,320,558.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

