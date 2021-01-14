Access Financial Services Inc. Has $2.59 Million Stake in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP)

Access Financial Services Inc. lessened its position in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP) by 22.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 145,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 41,714 shares during the period. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio accounts for 1.3% of Access Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Access Financial Services Inc. owned about 0.88% of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio worth $2,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NXP. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,018,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 106.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 80,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 41,562 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio during the 2nd quarter worth $348,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 40.2% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 61,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 17,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 145,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,427,000 after acquiring an additional 15,964 shares during the period. 9.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th.

NXP stock traded down $0.19 on Thursday, reaching $17.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,749. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a 52 week low of $12.70 and a 52 week high of $18.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.73.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0455 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Profile

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in the investment-grade municipal securities rated Baa and BBB or better.

