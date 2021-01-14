Access Financial Services Inc. Has $3.98 Million Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Access Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 109.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,601 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,547 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 1.9% of Access Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Access Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,405,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,521,461,000 after acquiring an additional 2,119,422 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 61.3% during the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 5,268,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,770,518,000 after buying an additional 2,001,908 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,604,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,686,374,000 after buying an additional 1,020,868 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 118.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,374,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,579,000 after buying an additional 744,000 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,734,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,607,582,000 after buying an additional 542,107 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded down $1.32 during trading on Thursday, hitting $379.84. 6,790,816 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,759,090. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $220.28 and a 1-year high of $382.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $371.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $346.19.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More: Market Capitalization

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.