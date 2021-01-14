Access Financial Services Inc. Invests $1.28 Million in APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG)

Access Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 70,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,279,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its position in shares of APi Group by 382.4% during the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 106,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 84,790 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in APi Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,261,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in APi Group by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 903,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,864,000 after acquiring an additional 123,569 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC bought a new position in APi Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,048,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in APi Group by 196.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 948,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,497,000 after acquiring an additional 628,969 shares during the last quarter. 77.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get APi Group alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on APG shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of APi Group from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of APi Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

APG traded up $0.35 on Thursday, reaching $17.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,127,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 950,016. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.26 and a 200-day moving average of $14.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.80. APi Group Co. has a one year low of $8.84 and a one year high of $18.35.

APi Group (NYSE:APG) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $953.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $949.21 million. The company’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that APi Group Co. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

APi Group Profile

APi Group Corporation provides commercial life safety solutions and industrial specialty services primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Safety Services, Specialty Services, and Industrial Services. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions, and HVAC and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

Recommended Story: Investing in Growth Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG).

Receive News & Ratings for APi Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APi Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.