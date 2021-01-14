Access Financial Services Inc. Invests $1 Million in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Access Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,004,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMT. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of American Tower by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of American Tower by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. raised its position in shares of American Tower by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. now owns 1,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TRH Financial LLC raised its position in shares of American Tower by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. TRH Financial LLC now owns 1,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:AMT traded down $1.47 during trading on Thursday, reaching $214.99. The stock had a trading volume of 3,123,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,727,398. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $222.46 and its 200 day moving average is $241.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. American Tower Co. has a 52 week low of $174.32 and a 52 week high of $272.20. The stock has a market cap of $95.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.25.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.06). American Tower had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 42.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $1.21 per share. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 24th. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 62.61%.

In other American Tower news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.07, for a total transaction of $452,140.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,337 shares in the company, valued at $5,049,725.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.00, for a total transaction of $348,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,458,032. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,948 shares of company stock worth $1,119,029 in the last quarter. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $295.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $244.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of American Tower from $300.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of American Tower from $276.00 to $258.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $258.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. American Tower has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $272.73.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

