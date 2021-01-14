Access Financial Services Inc. Makes New $1.66 Million Investment in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Access Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,662,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KMB. Cullinan Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 105.9% during the fourth quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 3,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 2,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 2,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 32,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,421,000 after purchasing an additional 5,007 shares during the last quarter. 71.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Kimberly-Clark stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $131.57. The stock had a trading volume of 1,807,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,946,760. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.12, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.50. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1-year low of $110.66 and a 1-year high of $160.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $135.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.13.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.59 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 812.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th were issued a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.12%.

In related news, Director Robert W. Decherd acquired 3,000 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $132.67 per share, for a total transaction of $398,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,427,065.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on KMB shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $181.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a report on Friday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $181.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $160.00 to $146.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Kimberly-Clark from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $155.89.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

Further Reading: Gap Up Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.