Access Financial Services Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RGI)

Access Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RGI) by 49.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,302 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,754 shares during the quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. owned 0.31% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF worth $1,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF in the third quarter worth $658,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 5,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF during the second quarter worth $1,509,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:RGI traded up $0.82 on Thursday, hitting $161.38. 13,567 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,830. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF has a 12 month low of $80.62 and a 12 month high of $162.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.00.

Rydex S&P Equal Weight Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Industrials (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Industrials Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as aerospace and defense, building products, construction and engineering, electrical equipment, conglomerates, machinery, commercial services and supplies, air freight and logistics, airlines, and marine, road and rail transportation infrastructure that comprise the industrials sector of the S&P 500 Index.

Featured Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.