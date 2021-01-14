Access Financial Services Inc. Reduces Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Access Financial Services Inc. lessened its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,389 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 777 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM makes up approximately 1.2% of Access Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Access Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Xcel Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,934 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.3% during the third quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,440 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.3% during the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,843 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.0% during the third quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 8,539 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Trellis Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.2% during the third quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC now owns 7,651 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $900,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. 74.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of QCOM traded up $3.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $160.85. 10,021,116 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,256,506. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $150.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.41. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $58.00 and a 1 year high of $163.18. The stock has a market cap of $181.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.34.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The wireless technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.28. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 78.39%. The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on QCOM shares. Mizuho upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $154.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Barclays upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Raymond James upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. KeyCorp upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. QUALCOMM has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.85.

In other QUALCOMM news, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.48, for a total transaction of $787,344.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,242,911.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 35,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.17, for a total transaction of $5,516,981.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,116,247.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 136,909 shares of company stock valued at $20,502,275. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

