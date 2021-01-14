Access Financial Services Inc. Reduces Stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Access Financial Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 26.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 80,869 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,016 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises about 1.4% of Access Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Access Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $2,912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boltwood Capital Management raised its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 385,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,885,000 after purchasing an additional 33,033 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 87.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 15,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 7,083 shares during the last quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC raised its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 1,055,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,130,000 after buying an additional 4,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,732,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,804,000 after buying an additional 86,894 shares during the last quarter.

SCHF traded up $0.27 during trading on Thursday, reaching $37.43. 2,620,459 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,981,062. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $21.90 and a 1 year high of $37.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.82.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

