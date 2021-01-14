Access Financial Services Inc. Sells 707 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Access Financial Services Inc. reduced its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,027 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 707 shares during the period. United Parcel Service makes up about 1.2% of Access Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Access Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp increased its position in United Parcel Service by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,408,988 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,900,420,000 after buying an additional 549,201 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 6.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,887,191 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,321,617,000 after acquiring an additional 749,993 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 17.2% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,834,656 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $805,599,000 after acquiring an additional 708,377 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 8.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,218,768 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $369,713,000 after acquiring an additional 181,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,613,939 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $268,931,000 after buying an additional 34,921 shares during the period. 55.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Shares of United Parcel Service stock traded up $0.36 on Thursday, hitting $163.47. The company had a trading volume of 2,472,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,467,607. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.98. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.00 and a twelve month high of $178.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $167.82 and a 200-day moving average of $156.98.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $21.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.08 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 156.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 6.98 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $152.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $176.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $202.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.83.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Article: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.