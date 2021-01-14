Access Financial Services Inc. Sells 707 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Access Financial Services Inc. reduced its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,027 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 707 shares during the period. United Parcel Service makes up about 1.2% of Access Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Access Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp increased its position in United Parcel Service by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,408,988 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,900,420,000 after buying an additional 549,201 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 6.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,887,191 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,321,617,000 after acquiring an additional 749,993 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 17.2% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,834,656 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $805,599,000 after acquiring an additional 708,377 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 8.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,218,768 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $369,713,000 after acquiring an additional 181,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,613,939 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $268,931,000 after buying an additional 34,921 shares during the period. 55.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of United Parcel Service stock traded up $0.36 on Thursday, hitting $163.47. The company had a trading volume of 2,472,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,467,607. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.98. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.00 and a twelve month high of $178.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $167.82 and a 200-day moving average of $156.98.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $152.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $176.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $202.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.83.
United Parcel Service Company Profile
United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.
Featured Article: Neutral Rating
Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.